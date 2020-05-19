ProVise Management Group LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

