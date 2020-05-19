ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

USB stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

