Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

NYSE JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

