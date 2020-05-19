Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

