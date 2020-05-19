Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,661,055,000 after acquiring an additional 325,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,079 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $215,989,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 9,492 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

