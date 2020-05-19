Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 227.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 103.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Orange by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 99.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.35. Orange SA has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

