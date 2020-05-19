Private Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.54.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.