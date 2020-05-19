Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 330,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 206,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 165,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.