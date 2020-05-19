Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 287,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,747,000 after purchasing an additional 241,237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 284,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.