Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 64 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 37.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 15.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average is $188.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.