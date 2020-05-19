Private Capital Group LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $213.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $230.89.

