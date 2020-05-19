Private Capital Group LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.