Private Capital Group LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,856,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,557.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,385.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,743.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

