Private Capital Group LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Canon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. Canon Inc has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

