Private Capital Group LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 79,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $104,125.00. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

