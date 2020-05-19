Private Capital Group LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,156.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

CY opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

