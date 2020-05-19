Private Capital Group LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

