Private Capital Group LLC Buys 474 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 170,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.74.

NYSE EOG opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $95.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

