Private Capital Group LLC Buys 410 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 79.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,007,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 388,660 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,495.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,253 shares of company stock worth $2,600,646. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

