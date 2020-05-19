Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NYSE KMX opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.