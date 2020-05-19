Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $76,067.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $144,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851,087 shares of company stock worth $631,361,052 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.