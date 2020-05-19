Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 17.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,451 shares of company stock worth $14,974,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $279.96 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.26 and a 200 day moving average of $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.