Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

MLM stock opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

