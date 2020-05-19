Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 1,925

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,589.88 ($20.91).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,699.90 ($22.36) on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,728.50 ($22.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

