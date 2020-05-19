Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.98. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Polydex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

