Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $326.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.90.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $177.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.