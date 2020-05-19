Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

MPC opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 95,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.