Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($4.10). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $143.98.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

