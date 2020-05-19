Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a report issued on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.30 million.

In other news, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,510.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.