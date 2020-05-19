Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

PXD opened at $82.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after acquiring an additional 287,967 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

