Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 283.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

