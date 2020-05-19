PGT Innovations Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.