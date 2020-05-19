PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.56

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $12.87. PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 89,863 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

