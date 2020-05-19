Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) & Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Head to Head Comparison

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Western Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 134.99 -$15.79 million N/A N/A Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.11 -$61.01 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A -25.33% -20.07% Western Energy Services -41.32% -12.14% -6.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Petroteq Energy and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services. This segment also provides oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company had a fleet of 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

