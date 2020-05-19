Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.48

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and traded as high as $29.77. Perpetual shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 280,920 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

Perpetual Company Profile (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.