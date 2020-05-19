Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of PFLT opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a PE ratio of 372.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Insiders have bought 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

