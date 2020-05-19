PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.83

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.65. PCCW shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 207 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

