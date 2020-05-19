Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,163 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.79. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

