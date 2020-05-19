Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Palatin Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

PTN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

