Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

