P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. P & F Industries has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

