P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. P & F Industries has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About P & F Industries
