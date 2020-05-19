Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.90).

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,227.80 ($16.15) on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 724 ($9.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,218.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,404.51. The company has a market capitalization of $685.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.54.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

