Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.82. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 18,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

