Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,848.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,600 shares of company stock valued at $330,169.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

