ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $273,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $127,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,601,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

OKE stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

