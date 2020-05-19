Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.61. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 4,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

