OceanaGold Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

OGC opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.31. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

