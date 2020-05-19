Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

