NVIDIA (NVDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVDA opened at $350.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $356.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,829 shares of company stock worth $27,076,502. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

