Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

NVAX stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.83. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Novavax by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

